City councilors will revisit on Wednesday a "substantial change" to Muskogee's tourism program, which came under increased scrutiny after trustees approved a plan in October to outsource management to a third-party contractor.
Muskogee Tourism Authority trustees voted in October to hand over day-to-day management of its tourism program to Oxford Productions Inc. Terms of the agreement include a $3,000 per month management fee and a 10% incentive that could be worth up to $24,000 to Oxford Productions if it generates additional revenue for tourism other than the municipal lodging tax.
Avery Frix, owner of Oxford Productions, said the amended contract would provide MTA with the additional capacity it needs to get some “big projects across the finish line.” He also said the deal would ensure lodging tax revenue is “being spent wisely and used for the best possible return on investment for tourism.”
Critics are more suspect, saying what amounts to a fourth major change in in less than three years could prove to be a stumbling block at a critical time.
Heather Cain, general manager at Home 2 Suites by Hilton and tourism professional for more than 25 years, said during a recent meeting she lacked confidence that Oxford Productions would "make the decisions that best represent the interests of tourism in Muskogee." Cain previously served on an 11-member tourism committee assembled by Muskogee Redevelopment Authority before the program was transferred in 2020 to the Roxy Theater Community Trust, known now as Muskogee Tourism Authority.
"Every time a substantial change is made to this tourism program, not only are we slowing down progress, we are losing the momentum that has been started," Cain said. "It is time to put the program on solid ground and allow tourism to flourish at a time when numbers are exceeding pre-pandemic numbers."
Cain urged councilors to return to their original plan and bring the tourism program back to the city, which already provides employee benefits for Jordynn Jorgenson, executive director of Muskogee Tourism Authority. Cain said there would be more opportunities for Jorgenson to leverage the resources of the city if the program is brought back as it was originally intended.
Jorgenson, who presented an update on Monday of the tourism program and her vision, made no mention about the amended contract with Oxford Productions. She told city councilors her goal for the tourism program is to make sure "we are honing in on the stories that exist here in Muskogee" while promoting it as a destination.
City Attorney Roy Tucker confirmed his opinion the amended contract constitutes a "substantial change" that will require city councilors' approval before it can take effect. The contract would take effect Saturday as written.
City councilors will take up the matter along with several others at 9 a.m. Wednesday during a special meeting they will convene in Room D at Muskogee Civic Center.
