Tourism interests delay city budget process

City councilors and a fledgling group that serves as the tourism committee reconstituted not quite a year ago and now serving under the auspices of the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority will consider in earnest this week a municipal budget impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Manager Mike Miller unveiled this past week a draft of his proposed budget for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1. The budget proposes a general fund totaling $34.93 million, special revenue and capital project funds worth $22.23 million, and enterprise funds of more than $2.79 million.
After three years of avoiding the use of carryover funds to pad the budget, Miller proposed the use of $537,787 from emergency reserves fill a projected 10% shortfall in sales tax revenue. That shortfall, attributed to a decline in consumer spending due to economic uncertainty in the wake of the pandemic, is expected to produce a $1.3 million loss of revenue for the general fund.
“We are in a better position than many cities because city councilors and the mayor have put us there,” Miller said, citing the adoption of conservative budgeting principles that allowed the city to build its emergency reserves to more than $6 million. “This allows us to hold steady and see what the future holds — we don’t have to do anything drastic right now.”
Miller said the city continues to deal with two disasters: the damage caused by near historic flooding that began in May 2019 along the Arkansas River and the public health disaster caused by the novel coronavirus. Adopting budgeting principles that allowed the city to add some cushion to its emergency reserves will help avoid “drastic cuts” being made by other municipalities while continuing major infrastructure and capital improvement projects.
In his budget message, Miller said city administrators and councilors will be “able to address several strategic initiatives” during the coming months. Those initiatives include “water and sewer infrastructure, beautification projects, economic development and the largest street budget in the city’s history.”
Miller said projected 60% loss of hotel and motel tax revenue, which is dedicated for tourism development efforts, presented an obstacle for the budget’s adoption. Those who supported last year’s overhaul of the tourism committee expressed concern about using the pandemic-limited revenue stream for contract administration rather than subsidizing events.
“With some of the changes that are made ... I just think that we need to make sure that our money going into promoting Muskogee,” Ward II Councilor Jaime Stout said, expressing concern about money available for the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce to administer the tourism contract. “There’s not going to be hardly any new money ... to actually go to community events — it’s all going to go to their contract fees and into the different salaries.”
Miller said there was some resistance to proposed change to the management fee from a percentage of hotel-motel tax revenue to a set dollar amount. An alternative would be for the city to provide in-house management of those services at a time when avoiding staffing and service cuts already requires administrators to balance shrinking revenue while cutting costs.
Tourism committee members will meet Monday morning during a special meeting to iron out details before city councilors meet later that day to revisit Miller’s proposed budget.
