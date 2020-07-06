Town approves $3.59 million budget

Even with tax collections coming in better than expected, the town of Fort Gibson enters FY 2021 with a more conservative budget.
Trustees approved a general fund budget of $3.59 million June 22. A $6.9 million Utilities Authority budget also was approved.
Town Administrator Brian DeShazo said he based the budget on a percent decrease in revenue and expenses.
However, revenue looks better than it did last month, he said.
DeShazo said sales tax revenue went down in May.
But, the town saw an increase in use tax collections for items bought through the internet or catalogs.
"That's up like 200 percent from what we budgeted, so that kind of offset the sales tax," he said. "We really saw in increase in the use tax, which essentially has caused us not to see a drop in total revenue for the town, which is fantastic."
He said he hopes the sales and use tax revenue will "continue to stay level."
"Then we'll just be a little further ahead next year," he said.
DeShazo said changes were made throughout the budget, mostly in special projects.
"We had hoped if we'd have done well, we might be able to do some more," he said. "But I think being cautious this year will pay off. If we continue to get the revenue, that will help us more next year."
Special projects funded by state or federal money will move forward, he said.
He said the town has been able to build up its street and alley account, which is funded in part with state sales and fuel tax. The budget, not part of the general fund, includes about $1.5 million in revenue and expenses.
"So we're going to do probably close to $1 million in road projects," he said.
The town also has repairs related to the 2019 flood.
"We're still waiting on reimbursement from FEMA for the soccer fields, the wastewater treatment plant, two facilities there, and the animal control building," he said. "And a project we're doing at the water treatment plant, trying to keep the flooding out of there, if it happens again. What we're waiting on now is a design from the engineers to make sure everything is done right."
DeShazo said the city will go out for bid this year on a trail project around the school complex. The project is funded by a grant.
"We didn't cut any real services," he said. "We shouldn't see curtailing services to the public or in water/wastewater. Those will continue just as like before."
The town has a sizable emergency fund, he said.
"So we may have to dip into that some if we get hit real hard," he said. "If we have enough that it didn't concern us to be able to have to really cut major things we felt we needed to do."
The budget also includes just over $1 million for the police department.
"We needed to get them some equipment that was much needed," he said. "They're getting new body cameras. They received new tasers. And they're getting some new radios."
The town also hired two more officers, bringing the force to 13 officers.
DeShazo said officers "were working a lot of overtime and extra shifts."
"It was just cheaper to hire another officer than paying overtime," he said.
The budget includes a 4 percent cost of living raise for all employees, as well as police.
The Utility Authority budget includes a 3 percent increase in water sales, required by the state, he said.
"We have brand new water meters we did last fiscal year, and they're doing fantastic for us," he said. "The only thing we anticipate with the Utility Authority is that the flood caused us to have a lot of sludge deposited in the wastewater lagoons, so we have to remove that sludge. We're going to do some housecleaning in the lagoon."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.