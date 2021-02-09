Warner officials await a ruling on a motion seeking summary judgment on claims filed by a former employee who alleges his termination was an act of retaliation.
Michael D. Wittmer's lawsuit arises from events that unfolded after he recorded "racist statements" made by former co-workers during a conversation in January 2018. He alleges town officials and other municipal employees "became hostile" toward him after he made the recording available to the media.
The town employees, Joe Swimmer and Matt McClean, resigned after their recorded comments ignited a public outcry. Response to the comments included an elevated level of scrutiny of the town and its policies and practices.
Wittmer alleges the town administrator subsequently "embarked upon a campaign to find a reason, any reason," that could be used to influence a decision to terminate his employment. He alleges his termination three months later was carried out in retaliation of his exercise of First Amendment rights.
Lawyers representing the town of Warner and officials named in the lawsuit argue in a motion seeking summary judgment that Wittmer's First Amendment claim "fails as a matter of law." Seeking a judgment before Wittmer presents his claims at trial, which is scheduled to begin April 20, the town's lawyers argue his release of the recorded comments is not protected speech, and the town's interest in regulating the speech outweighed Wittmer's interest.
"Plaintiff's actions prevented the Town from handling the single isolated incident ... in a fashion that would balance the desire to address use of offensive language by an employee with the need to uphold the Town's citizen's (sic) faith in the local Town government without undue burdens and disruptions," states Clark Crapster, a lawyer arguing in support of the motion for summary judgment filed on behalf of the town and officials named in Wittmer's lawsuit.
John E. Harper, who represents Wittmer, disputes that argument, arguing in response "the undisputedly racist statements made by Warner employees are, without question, of interest to the community for social and political reasons." Harper cites as evidence an assessment of the racially charged comments made by the town's attorney, who found "the use of such language in Warner Town Hall" as "troubling."
The recorded comments included a racial slang word, which was substituted for the name of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when referencing the national and state holiday that honors the life and legacy of the civil rights icon. The two men whose comments were recorded seemed to suggest the holiday honoring King should recognize his assassin instead.
"Defendants have wrongly minimized the interests vindicated by Wittmer's exposure of racism within Warner's government," Harper states, noting racism never is a single, isolated incident. "Wittmer and the public have a clear interest in exposing racism ... in town government," something that "reflects upon the character of its employees, Warner's hiring practices, and whether persons of all races can expect equal treatment under Warner's laws."
Wittmer filed a second federal claim and two state claims seeking damages resulting from the alleged retaliatory termination of his employment. The town cites reasons unrelated to the secret recording of racist comments to justify his termination and contend all claims fail as a matter law.
