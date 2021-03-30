Organizations, churches or other groups can help keep Fort Gibson clean by adopting a park.
New signs promoting park beautification were presented at a recent Fort Gibson Board of Trustees meeting.
Town manager Brian DeShazo said interested parties can participate by committing to clean up once a week or so.
"Or if there's anything broken or something unsafe they can call us," he said. "It would give us another set of eyes to help us take care of it."
DeShazo said people can come by or call town hall if they are interested.
"Sometimes two organizations will combine together, and we'll definitely give them some recognition and give them guidance on what to do," he said. "If they need resources, trash bags, or anything like that, we can help them with that."
Groups adopting parks will have a plaque attached to a park sign.
Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20 kicked the campaign off by adopting Clinkenbeard Park by the Grand River, DeShazo said. Remaining parks are the skatepark/splash pad, the baseball fields, Centennial Park, Langston Park and the soccer complex, he said.
Other signs will encourage people to report littering or vandalism.
DeShazo said the signs are "a good campaign to to keep our parks clean, help throw away the trash."
"We'll put them around the pavilions and so forth," he said. "If people see those, it will kind of make them more conscious that it's important to us."
Signs also will be put up around bathroom areas to warn against graffiti and vandalism, DeShazo said.
He said violators can face stiff fines or community service.
"You will be caught. Fines and community service are not fun," he said. "We're pretty stiff on some of these penalties. Kids don't want to do community service twice. They get in the back of that trash truck, scrubbing it out. They don't like doing that."
You can help
To adopt a Fort Gibson Park, call Fort Gibson Town Hall at (918) 478-3551 or come to the town hall at 200 W. Poplar Ave.
