Town hires new police officers

Two new officers and a dog are to join the Fort Gibson Police Department on May 9.
Fort Gibson Trustees hired Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies Austin Cluck and Lane Bogart as police officers at a recent meeting. Cluck has a trained Belgian Malinois that will be used as a police dog.
Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier said, "We're excited for both of them to be part of Fort Gibson."
The officer additions brings the department to 13 total, Frazier said. "My goal is to have 14, which includes 12 on patrol, one investigator/school resource officer and myself."
Frazier said Cluck is certified through the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.
"His sheriff gave him awfully good remarks, wished him well and hated to lose him," Frazier said.
Cluck's dog is a 3 1/2 year old male, Frazier said. "It's a dual purpose dog, it will do apprehension and narcotics."
Bogart is reserve certified.
"But we liked him so well, we thought he'd be a good addition to the Fort Gibson Police Department," Frazier said. "We're going to send him to what is called the Bridge Academy. It's kind of a mini version of the full academy, because he's already been through part of it as a reserve. He doesn't have to go through the whole CLEET."
Cluck and Bogart also will go through field training to learn about Fort Gibson, department procedures and state statutes, Frazier said.
"That's about 12 to 15 weeks long," he said.
