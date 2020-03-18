Fort Gibson Town Administrator Brian DeShazo released information about instituting a State of Emergency.
The provisions of state law permit the mayor of the Town of Fort Gibson to proclaim that a state of emergency exists within any area of the town.
The mayor and Board of Trustees will decide on Friday whether to adopt the following guidelines that follow current Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.
The CDC guidelines for the coronavirus state that there are to be no gatherings of more than 10 people in a single location. We encourage this for all families, businesses and private gatherings.
The following provisions are issued and immediately effective and shall continue until the state of emergency is terminated by issuance of a subsequent resolution. The following guidelines are subject to change as the situation changes and as we receive updated guidance from the state or federal government:
• Suspension of all events taking place between March 18 and April 6 with 10 or more participants at town-operated properties/facilities listed below:
• Carl Perry Baseball Complex
• Refresco Sports Complex
• Town Community Center
• Fort Gibson Parks and Recreation (leagues, facilities, and events)
The following Town of Fort Gibson facilities will remain open for individual access, however all public and private gatherings, meetings, and events are hereby postponed or canceled, and no permits for gatherings, meetings, and events at said locations shall be issued until the expiration of this emergency declaration:
• All Town of Fort Gibson parks and town public streets.
• Restaurants/dining facilities – Governor Kevin Stitt has issued an executive order asking restaurants not to open their dining area but utilize curbside and drive-through service only. The town is asking restaurants to follow this same guidance.
• Town Hall: Town Hall will alter availability for services. The main lobby window will be closed for all payments and services. The drive-through window will remain open or utilize the drop box for payments. Online payment is available as well at https://www.fortgibson.net. For other business matters (burial plots, building inspections/permits, etc), or police or fire matters, call Town Hall at (918) 478-3551 and arrangements will be made to accommodate public requests.
• Utility Bills: The Town has online utility payments. Go to fortgibson.net and click on “Online Bill Pay” or utilize the drive-through window or by mail. For additional options or questions, contact the utility billing clerk at (918) 478-3551, ext. 232.
• All Fort Gibson Municipal Court dockets are canceled for the March 24 court. Cases scheduled for arraignment, hearing, and trial will be rescheduled. This includes all juvenile dockets. The municipal judge shall issue an order rescheduling cases and the Municipal Court Clerk shall issue written notification of new court dates. Further guidance will be issued on future court dates. For questions, call the Court Clerk at (918) 478-3551, ext. 212.
• Court Fines: Court fines can be paid at the drive-through window or online at https://www.trafficpayment.com or by calling 1-800-444-1187.
• Local gyms and exercise facilities are encouraged to discontinue all group activities and to significantly increase and enhance facility cleaning and disinfecting activity.
• Q.B. Boydstun Public Library: The library is closed to the public until further notice. If you have a hold item to pick up, call (918) 478-3587, and they can bring it out to you from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Closed on Saturday and Sunday. Return items can be placed in the drop box.
• Harp’s Foods remains open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and Monday. They conduct hourly cleanings and a deep clean at night. Elderly or at-risk citizens are encouraged to shop from 6-8 a.m. during less busy times. Please be patient with employees as they are working long hours and days/week. They are limited on certain items but continue to place orders to keep the store stocked.
