Town of Fort Gibson Board of Trustees and Fort Gibson Utility Authority Board of Trustees

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utility Authority Board of Trustees
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday
WHERE: Municipal building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
Call to Order
Roll Call
1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
A. Minutes of the Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on May 26, 2020.
B. Payroll paid on June 5, 2020 in the amount of $45,498.50.
C. Pre-approval of payroll to be paid June 19, 2020 in the estimated amount of $40,000.
D. Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding presentation of the 2018-2019 Audit Report.
C. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding presentation of the 2020-2021 budget.
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding the employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of Steve Ellis as a driver for the Sanitation Department pursuant to 25 OS §307(b) (1).
B. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding the employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of David Springer as an operator for the Water Plant pursuant to 25 OS §307(b) (1).
C. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding the employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of Amanda Smith as a payroll clerk for the Fort Gibson Utility Authority pursuant to 25 OS §307(b) (1).
5. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
6. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
7. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
WHAT: Town of Fort Gibson Board of Trustees
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
Call to Order
Roll Call
1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
Consider:
A. Minutes of the Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on May 26, 2020.
B. Payroll paid on June 5, 2020 in the amount of $53,755.85.
C. Pre-approval of payroll to be paid June 19, 2020 in the estimated amount of $46,000.00.
D. Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
Consider:
A. Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Presentation of the Financial Report of the Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce.
C. Contract with the Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
D. Employing a full-time Code Enforcement assistant.
E. Invoice for July 4, 2020 Fireworks Celebration.
F. Presentation of the Audit results for the 2018-2019 audit.
G. Presentation of the 2020-2021 budget.
H. Quote for a SeaArk rescue boat for the Fort Gibson Fire Department.
I. Five-year lease with Axon for body cameras.
4. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding the employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of Amanda Smith as a payroll clerk for the Town of Fort Gibson.
5. RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
6. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
7. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
8. ADJOURNMENT.
