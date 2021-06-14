Fort Gibson pulled through the 2019 flood and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is preparing to enter a new fiscal year with improved technology and services and 21st century technology.
Fort Gibson Town Administrator Brian DeShazo detailed the past year and coming year during a State of the Town presentation Monday at the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees regular meeting. He prepared a written copy of his presentation.
DeShazo said the pandemic changed how the town did business in 2020.
"But we persevered and continuously provided all the valuable services to our community," he said. "Our town continued to thrive during this time and our community bonded together to keep Fort Gibson open for business. Although we reduced our 2021 budget revenue projections and expenditures, revenue continued at an increasing rate that allowed to not only meet projections during the pandemic but exceed revenue projections by about 5 percent. This allowed the town to continue with much needed repairs, upgrades, and improvements."
He said the town is better prepared to enter the 2022 fiscal year with the beginnings of a Town and Utilities Master Plan, improved technology and services, a vision and strong partnerships.
"We have fostered relationships with our federal, state and county governmental agencies. We have strong support with our tribal partners and representatives. We went to great lengths to rebuild relationships with our public education administration, Chamber of Commerce, farmers, business owners, government, and corporate leaders," he said.
However, Fort Gibson needs to improve critical infrastructure and services, he said. He said the city lacks adequate lodging, family housing and parking. It needs to expand and update the town cemetery, add more walking trails and recreation facilities, an event center, utility infrastructure and many other items.
"I hope we can continue with the momentum to grow our town and provide the resources in order to attract needed businesses and community support infrastructure. In working with our economic development partners, we can continue to provide the best services and resources available," he said. "I am confident in the direction we are headed as a Town and Utilities Authority. These efforts are not of my own doing but the joint effort of our great employees, Board of Trustees, organizations, and citizens. It is a team effort."
