Town projects under construction

Work has begun on new a new sidewalk along Willey Street and a new playground set at the Railroad Street Skate Park and Splash Pad.
Town Administrator Brian DeShazo said concern over COVID-19 has not slowed the city projects.
"There are small crews on the sites," he said. "They're just continuing to work right now."
Workers have begun setting frames for the Willey Street sidewalk. Plans call for the sidewalk to go along the west side of Willey from U.S. 62 to Poplar Street
DeShazo said the Willey Street sidewalk project is a 60-day project and could be finished by June.
The project is funded through an Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School grant.
Workers are waiting on equipment for the playground set, DeShazo said. The town is installing swing sets to accommodate children with handicaps. The sets include a team swing, which features a disk suspended by four chains. Another swing is designed to hold a wheelchair.
"They had to order all the swings," he said. They're all custom made and that might take four to six weeks before those are delivered, then they can finish the project."
In the meantime, workers with Builders Unlimited laid sidewalks and began work on a french drain at the park. The park's playground section has been closed off because of the work.
DeShazo said the splash pad and skate park section will remain open to the public.
He said he hopes the project could be completed by Memorial Day.
