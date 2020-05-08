FORT GIBSON — A local ball park could get improved lighting and parking, plus a playground, basketball court and other major improvements if Fort Gibson snags a federal grant worth up to $1.2 million.
Carl Perry Memorial Ball Field Complex, located around Straight Street and Reveille Avenue, features four baseball diamonds, concession stand and a gravel parking lot.
Town Administrator Brian DeShazo said the town is seeking a matching grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to improve lighting, parking and other park facilities. Under the grant, the town must raise half the money, and the federal government matches what the town raises. DeShazo said the town plans to apply for a total grant of $1.2 million.
A public meeting on the grant application and park master plan will be at 7 p.m. Monday, after the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees 6 p.m. meeting.
DeShazo said LandPlan Consultants Inc., which drew up the park plans, will present the plans at the meeting.
“The big thing about getting this grant is that they score points for your application packet,” he said. “Part of that packet is community support and community involvement.”
The grant application is due by the end of June.
“If we receive the grant, we will prioritize the projects,” DeShazo said. “Whatever we can’t do, at least we have this master plan to go by for future projects when we get more funding.”
Safety projects such as lighting and parking are the first two priorities, he said.
“One of the biggest things we’re going to do is replace the lighting around the field,” he said. “It’s getting very dangerous because the lights are on wooden poles, and the lighting fixtures are very heavy.”
He said some fixtures fell off the pole and crushed a dugout. There were no children there at the time.
New LED lights would be installed on sturdier metal poles, DeShazo said.
“That will be a more expensive part of the project, but it’s for safety,” he said. “With fewer poles, we’ll be able to get the same amount of light.”
The next priority would be to pave and mark parking lots, including one for the handicapped, on the east and west sides of the park.
DeShazo said the ball diamonds are in good shape.
Proposed park improvements include a playground, an outdoor basketball court and a Little League baseball field.
DeShazo said that during baseball tournaments youngsters play in dirt piles. Also, the north side of town does not have a playground or park facilities, he said.
Plans feature a paved walking trail around the ball diamonds and playground and possibly, a smaller nature trail.
“Families can come walk, their kids can play on the playground, play basketball,” he said. The basketball court and playground could feature picnic table pavilions.
The town also wants to update and expand the concession stand, put new fencing around the park and improve park drainage.
“If the grants fell into place, we hope within three to five years, we could have everything complete,” he said. “The trails we could do with another grant.”
