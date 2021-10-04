Town to honor employee with bench in his favorite spot

Fort Gibson seeks to honor a former employee by putting a bench in his favorite spot.
Town Trustees recently agreed to place a bench near the Centennial Park's gazebo honoring Robert Railey, who died Aug. 9 at the age of 69. Railey spent 50 years working for the town of Fort Gibson.
Mayor Tim Smith said Railey often placed his patio chair near the gazebo during special events, such as Smokin' the Fort or Gathering on the Green. He also liked listening to musicians play at the gazebo.
"Any time there was a musician playing, he was sitting there watching them," Smith said.
Smith said a monument company agreed to engrave a bench "to honor his dedication and service to all the events, and his dedication to serving the town of Fort Gibson."
He said he does not know when the bench will be completed.
"We'll be proud to display that by the gazebo," Smith said. "The bench will be placed in the approximate location he always sat and watched the musicians playing there."
Smith recalled Railey as a "dedicated servant."
"He'd come to work early, stay late," Smith said. "He had his routine down pat on managing the sewer system. I could just about think, 8 o'clock every morning, he'd be out to check the pump station, just like clockwork."
Interim Town Administrator Jason Million said he couldn't say enough good things about Railey.
Smith said Railey also was active in the music ministry at Calvary Faith Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.