TAHLEQUAH — A woman was arrested by Tahlequah Police Department officers on April 27 after she allegedly set her father’s house on fire.
According to reports, police were dispatched to a Trimble Avenue residence, where the homeowner told authorities his daughter was still inside the residence and that she had intentionally caught the house on fire.
Office Michael Cates entered the home, where he found the woman standing in the living room surrounded by flames with a Bible in her hand.
The officer grabbed the 27-year-old; however, she reportedly pulled away from him and threw herself on the burning couch. He was able to gain control of the woman, and reportedly had to drag her outside where she was placed into custody.
The father told authorities his daughter had been acting differently lately, and when he asked her if he could take her to the doctor, she grabbed rubbing alcohol and began to pour it throughout the house, then set it on fire.
The homeowner’s other daughter, who also lives at the residence, told police she woke up to the house on fire and her sister was walking around the fire, saying prayers. She added she attempted to put the fire out with water, but her sister continued to pour the rubbing alcohol on the fire.
When asked why she set the house ablaze, she told the officer, “To meet you.”
Tesina Jackson writes for the Tahlequah Daily Press.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.