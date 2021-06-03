A train struck a male pedestrian in Okay near East 76th Street and Oklahoma 16 on Thursday.
All roads from North 35th Street East to Oklahoma 251A were blocked while officers from Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Wagoner County Sheriff's Office were on the scene conducting the investigation.
Robynn Tysver of Union Pacific said the collision occurred at 8:58 a.m.
Officials were not releasing the name of the victim or how the collision occurred.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.