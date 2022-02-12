Cosmetologist and permanent makeup artist Kindra Le loves experiencing life, whether in Muskogee or around the world.
Her life is a world away from the Vietnamese village of Ngoc Ha, where she spent her childhood. She said they lived in a hut-like house because they were poor.
Le recalled the turmoil of fleeing Vietnam in the early 1980s.
“My dad got a sponsor first because he was in the army,” she said. “He got a sponsor from a church to come to Muskogee.”
Le said she and her five other siblings and her mother escaped at different times.
“My mom had to work and make very little money to support us three girls, since my dad and siblings had already left,” she said.”Dad worked and sponsored all of us here when we escaped. He saved up money and did the whole legal thing to get us here.”
She recalled sneaking out on a boat in the middle of the night.
“We had to wait for a ship to pick us up,” she said. “We had 100 people-plus on a fishing boat, waiting together for a ship to come up.”
The family found refuge at a camp in the Philippines.
Le arrived in Muskogee in 1984. After graduating high school in 1996, she earned a degree in international business from the University of Oklahoma.
She lived in California for a while, and came back to Muskogee about six years ago to be with her family.
“My parents are getting older. I came back here to help them,” she said.
Le now works with her sister Cuc Nguyen, who owns Salon Secrets. Le mostly does body waxing to help remove hair from the face, chest, back, ears and nose. She also does facials and hair.
“I try to go to shows every year to keep up with technology,” she said. “There are always new things and techniques that come out.”
Path to cosmetology started in childhood
Kindra Le traces her interest in cosmetology to when she was a childhood model for her three sisters.
“When I was in second grade, my sisters would start doing it and I was the model,” she said. “They would always try something with my hair. I was the guinea pig.”
Le soon started doing things on her own.
“And even when I was 7 years old, I was curling my own hair to go to church,” she said. “I was very good with a curling iron. Every weekend, I would do my own hair. I was really girly-girl.”
She recalled having a permanent, with long curly hair — down to her butt — in high school.
“I would walk down the hall and everyone would touch my hair, and always complimented my hair,” she said. “I’d get all kinds of people touching my hair. It’s a compliment, but you don’t know where their hands have been.”
Le said she didn’t want to follow her sisters into cosmetology at the time.
“I’m glad I did take that college route. If I did not like it, I could always go back,” she said. “I just wanted to experience life instead of staying here in Muskogee.”
Permanent makeup for burn victims
As a permanent makeup artist, Le focuses on brows, eyeliner and lips.
Simply put, Le said, “permanent makeup is tattoo more for your face.”
However, she does not consider herself a tattoo artist.
“This is more of a makeup look,” she said. “Oklahoma has more strict rules than other states. We’re one of the five states with more strict rules with the classes, the hours, even the tests. We are more health-conscious, so we have to be under a medical doctor or a dentist.”
Clients range from age 18 to their 90s.
Permanent makeup used to be mainly for burn victims or accident victims, she aid.
“It just got popular over the years because people sweat, or they don’t have any eyebrows.” she said, adding that as people age, they tend to lose their brows.
There are various techniques in creating brows, she said.
“Micro-blading is making a hair stroke,” Le said. “But each person is different. For me, I wear makeup, so I like more shading and heavier. It’s called powder brow. Everything is more solid.”
Older clients like more shading.
“You can go heavy or more saturated,” she said. “There’s so much more variety. Back in the day, there used to be one solid line. It’s so solid, it lasts 20 years and it doesn’t look natural. But now, it’s more soft. It looks more realistic, so it’s beginning to be more popular. Everybody wants it now.”
Exciting adventures outside the salon
When she’s not busy at the salon or doing permanent makeup, Le savors the opportunity to travel with her husband three or four times a year. Favorite spots are in Mexico and Asia.
“Our number one love is Mexico,” she said. “It’s quick. When we want a quick break for three or four days, we can go over there, relax, sit on the beach.”
She said they also like all-inclusive places.
“Where you’re waited on, hand and foot,” she said. “If it’s all-inclusive, you can go over there and enjoy and you don’t have to worry about paying extra.”
Le’s tastes in travel have changed over the years. She recalled returning to Vietnam for the first time in 2000 and again in 2005. However, she did not go to her home village.
“When I went, I was young, so I went to the major cities. I really didn’t go out in the countryside,” she said. “Next time when I go back to Vietnam, I would do a tour of the scenery instead of the city life.”
She said she now seeks to go local.
“I always look for restaurants, see the food, the local food, “ she said. “I like to do a lot of sight-seeing, a lot of landmarks.”
They took a trip to Singapore, Bali and Thailand immediately before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020.
“Right when I was coming back to the airport we heard there was a case,” Le recalled. “I kind of felt like we can’t go anywhere.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“We escaped from Vietnam .... My dad got a sponsor from a church to come to Muskogee. Dad worked and sponsored all of us here when we escaped Vietnam. They loved Muskogee, they loved the town.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“The people, friendliness.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“More jobs. Like companies coming here and people wanting to stay here. The younger generation can’t find a job so they move out once they graduate. They don’t come back here because they can’t find a job.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“Kimbra Scott, who we bought this house from. I feel she knows a lot of people around town. If I have any questions I can always ask for her advice. She’s one of the people I actually go to and ask, if I have any questions.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“We got married..... I didn’t think I was going to get married. I got married pretty late in life. His family and my family were big family people. We always get together and always gathering. Having both parents there and siblings. It was beautiful.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“We watch a lot of movies and go out to eat. We do go out to movies, but it takes too much time, so we stay here and watch it in our living room.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“This is home. This is family. Friends, friendly place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.