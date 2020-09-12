Trauma/first response training will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Warner Event Center at First Baptist Church, 810 Second Ave., Warner.
Training will include skills lab covering open airway, assessment of patient, use of tourniquet, wound packing and more.
Training presented by Oklahoma Center for Prehospital and Disaster Medicine. The training instructor is Bill Justice, associate director, University of Oklahoma, Department of Emergency Medicine, U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Gloves and masks will be provided.
Information: Sarah Cowett, (918) 913-1228, or at cowett71@gmail.com; Chris Arnold, (918) 533-0669, or at carnold@sctribe.com.
