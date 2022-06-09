Trauma-informed community summit planned

Hope through Healing, a trauma-informed community summit, is open to all community members, educators, law enforcement, mental health professionals, and anyone interested in creating a trauma-informed community.
Early registration $30/ On-site registration (day of event) $35. On-site registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., and Summit will begin at 8 a.m. June 16 and will run through 5 p.m. Lunch is provided. The event will take place at Indian Capital Technology Center, 403 N. 41st St. E.
General sessions and breakout sessions will include trauma 101, trauma-informed education systems, the rationale for trauma-informed culture, and practical steps to implementing trauma-informed strategies into your business, classroom, or agency.
Continuing Education Credits and CLEET hours will be available.
Register at hthmuskogee2022.eventbrite.com
The Hope Through Healing Summit is sponsored by Neighbors Building Neighborhoods in partnership with Kids' Space, Fostering Hope, and Restoration Behavioral Health.
