Muskogee County property owners will see ad valorem tax statements arrive in their mailboxes by the statutory deadline for the first time anybody seems to remember.
State law requires the tax statement be mailed annually to property owners by Nov. 1. Filing delays that had become routine for some of the county's smaller municipalities and school districts delayed the adoption of a county budget and the delivery of those statements into December and on at least one occasion in January.
Assessor Ron Dean said getting those statements in the mail by Nov. 1 seems to have "been a challenge for many years." The fact that taxpayers could find them in mailboxes before that date, he said, is "a pretty big deal" considering he doesn't know whether "that has ever been done" in Muskogee County.
Treasurer Robyn Boswell said she and Dean met with several school superintendents at districts across the county to discuss the county's budgeting process. Boswell said she made trips to pick up and deliver documents from some districts after school board members approved them to hasten the process.
"They were very receptive and very cooperative, and they worked really hard and got their budgets turned in," Boswell said, acknowledging the superintendents' contribution to the county's budgeting efforts this year. "I feel like it's one of those things where everyone wanted the tax statements to go out earlier, but it just took us having the mindset that we're going to find a way to make sure they do."
Dean said a new computer system in the assessor's office that has allowed him to provide public access to all Muskogee County property records online without cost sped up the process. Boswell credited her staff for working "late hours two days in a row" to get the statements prepared for delivery by the U.S. Postal Service.
Both county officers said the delivery of the ad valorem tax statements typically results with increased traffic in their offices. They said precautionary measures have been put in place to protect their employees and taxpayers from ongoing health concerns arising from a third resurgence of new COVID-19 cases.
"Robyn can take tax payments without folks ever coming here," Dean said, citing an increased reliance this year on telephones and computers to provide customer service during the pandemic. "I know there's some folks who will still want to come here, and that's OK — we can accommodate folks coming into the building, but they are going to have to wear a mask and have their temperatures taken before they enter."
Dean said other measures have been implemented to ensure compliance with social distancing protocols for those who choose to conduct business at the County Services Building. Taxpayers will queue in the halls outside the assessor's and treasurer's offices, which will maintain restricted access.
"Only the person conducting business will be allowed to come up to our actual offices, and then only two (or three) people in our lobbies at one time," Dean said. "We want to take care of them up here in a safe manner, but it's going to take cooperation from the public working with us."
Boswell said she encourages taxpayers to use her office's online payment system, its drop box, the U.S. Postal Service, or telephone whenever possible to conduct business. She said those options limit potential exposure of her employees and residents to the novel coronavirus.
The Muskogee County Treasurer's Office website is Muskogeetreasurer.org. Its mailing address is P.O. Box 1587, Muskogee, OK 74402. Credit card payments will be accepted by telephone at (918) 682-0811.
Boswell said her office accepts payments by check, money order, cashier's check, credit and debit cards. Cash also is accepted but said, if possible, it is preferable for constituents to purchase a money order or cashier's check and send it by mail or place it in the drop box, which is located just to the left of the main entrance at Broadway and North Fourth Street.
Dean said taxpayers who would like to discuss property values may call him at (918) 682-8781. Property records may be viewed online at www.mapview-muskogee.com.
