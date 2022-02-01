Prices slashed! Everything must go!
Muskogee County Treasurer Shelly Sumpter got the green light on Monday to sell real estate acquired by commissioners at resale to the highest bidders. Regardless of the amount, if a bid is tendered, the county-owned property will be sold.
Sumpter said there are 543 parcels that will be auctioned during an upcoming treasurer's sale scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at Muskogee Civic Center. The sale will continue from day to day thereafter from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. until it is completed.
"We're getting rid of as much as we can — the prices will be low," Sumpter said. "We would love to get rid of all of them, but reality says we probably won't."
Sumpter said the bulk of that property was acquired by commissioners by resale before her predecessor, Court Clerk Robyn Boswell, was elected in 2018 and sworn in as treasurer the following July. She said the county spends from $15,000 to $20,000 annually "to maintain those properties, and we need to get rid of them."
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said there are other advantages of selling the tax-delinquent properties. He said restoring them to private ownership and getting them back on the tax rolls is important to those entities that rely on ad valorem tax revenue for budgeting purposes.
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted an aggressive sales schedule set in 2020 by Boswell as she and Sumpter attempted to whittle down the list of properties. There were more than 600 properties on the list prior to the June resale, which was carried out before the Delta variant ignited a resurgence of cases this past summer and halted plans for a subsequent autumn sale.
Sumpter opted to proceed with the sale in February despite the surge in COVID-19 cases and a record number of hospitalizations in the state fueled by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. She said safety protocols have been adopted for the sale and she hopes people will follow them.
"The city and county are not postponing anything — they are still have sporting events and concerts," Sumpter said. "I consulted with our emergency management director (Jeff Smith), and we decided to proceed — if we keep postponing it we will never get it done."
Sumpter said about 100 people have pre-registered for the sale. She and her staff will register bidders starting shortly after 8 a.m. Feb. 7 at the Civic Center before the auction begins.
If you go
WHO: Muskogee County Treasurer's Office.
WHAT: Treasurer's sale of county-owned property.
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. Feb. 7 and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from day to day thereafter until the sale is complete.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
INFORMATION: Parcels will be sold separately to the highest competitive bidder for cash in hand.
