Owners have redeemed more than half of the tax-delinquent properties subject to the annual resale on Monday, but Muskogee County Treasurer Robyn Boswell said nearly 300 remain available.
"I am pleased they were able to get those taken care of and remove their property from the tax sale," Boswell said. "I am in hopes that several more of the delinquent taxes on the sale list will be taken care of by the property owners."
When the list was assembled earlier this year, Boswell said there were about 780 tax-delinquent properties that had been identified for the June resale. That number had been whittled down to about 350 by Thursday, and back taxes were paid Friday on more parcels.
The cash-only sale will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Muskogee Civic Center. Boswell encouraged prospective buyers to arrive 30 minutes to an hour early to check in — she said about 200 bidders have pre-registered.
Boswell said her "office has worked hard with property owners" to help them avoid having their property sold for back taxes. She said by the time properties are listed for resale, penalties and fees have accrued that increase the amount of money owners must pay to redeem the property.
"The tax resale is a difficult part of this job, but it is required by statute to be held every year on the second Monday of June," Boswell said. "This is a buyer-beware sale — although title searches have been performed on each property, we do suggest that bidders do their own research on the properties they are interested in."
Those who register to bid are required to provide photo identification when they check in. Boswell said there is no cost involved other than the purchase price.
Property owners, she said, may redeem property up until the time the deed is executed. A sale may be contested for up to a year, Boswell said, but back taxes must be paid and the contestant must prove the treasurer made an error leading up to the sale.
If properties remain unsold Monday, the sale will continue at 8 a.m. each weekday until all properties on the delinquent tax list are sold or redeemed.
