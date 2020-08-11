Muskogee County Treasurer Robyn Boswell plans to reopen her office after two employees in the eight-person office tested positive for COVID-19. The treasurer’s office will reopen Thursday, 14 days after Boswell learned a second employee had contracted COVID-19.
The treasurer said on June 30 she was “taking all precautions and suspending operations” to ensure “the safety of others” and would reopen once public health officials approved that next step. Oklahoma State Department of Health considers a person has recovered after 14 days of the onset of symptoms if the COVID-19 patient is not in the hospital or dead.
While preparations were being made to reopen the treasurer’s office, other county employees were tested after a District 2 worker was infected by the novel coronavirus. Commissioner Stephen Wright said about a dozen employees tested negative on Monday for COVID-19 after learning a co-worker had been diagnosed with the disease.
Wright said his employees submitted to nasal swab tests at a private facility, which operates its a lab capable of providing same-day results. The commissioner, who serves as Muskogee County Board of Commissioners chairman, said the test results facilitated their return to work.
“I had one worker a while back who didn’t get his (test results) back in, my goodness, in almost three weeks or something like that,” Wright said, acknowledging the futility of testing when results are delayed. “But they got with it today, and everybody who got tested came back OK.”
Muskogee County, according to state health officials, was one of 23 counties classified by the state as moderate risk for COVID-19 cases. The classification means more than 14.39 new cases are reported daily per capita based on a population of 100,000.
Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said the number of active cases among residents who live within the city limits dropped from 101 on Aug. 3 to 85 on Monday. State statistics show 355 confirmed cases within the city since March 6, when the first case in Oklahoma was reported.
Doug Walton, community liaison for the Muskogee County Health Department, said the downward trend for active cases was not as significant countywide as it was in the city. While the number of active cases has declined, he said the rate of infection among those who have been tested for the coronavirus at the county health department increased.
In mid-July, Walton reported the rate of infection was about 6% for those who were tested at the health department. He said the rate of infection for testing at the county health department is about 8.5% for specimens collected since June 1.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Alert Map, the orange, or moderate risk phase, “means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.”
The map is updated each Friday and may be found online at coronavirus.health.ok.gov/covid-19-alert-system.
