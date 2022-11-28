Tree of Remembrance lighting ceremony set

When Pamela Stonebarger began an annual event honoring murder victims, she did it for a reason.
Stonebarger started the Tree of Remembrance of Murder Victims as a way for families of murder victims to remember their loved ones. Stonebarger's son Scott Cannon was murdered in 2004.
"Every year, the number of families seems to get larger," she said. "We just want to let those families know we're here for them."
Muskogee County Courthouse will be the location for the Tree of Remembrance of Murder Victims.
The candle lighting and ornament hanging ceremony is set for Dec. 6 on the first floor of the courthouse.
Local musician Billy Arnett, will be honored by his son Garret in song. The elder Arnett, who provided the music for the ceremony for the past three years, was killed in a vehicle collision in May.
Stonebarger began this ceremony in 2016 at Arrowhead Mall. She said the tree will be in place so victims will be remembered.
"I started this to let people know they're not alone," she said. "We do have each other, and we don't want our loved ones to be forgotten."
Dignitaries attending will be Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman, Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons and Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards. Prayers will be led by Coleman and Muskogee County Sheriff Chaplain Guy Parrish.
The tree is on display at the courthouse. Stonebarger said this is more than just decorating a tree for the holidays.
"This is a support group that I started," she said. "Sometimes it's too hard on them, even being part of the group."
If you go
WHAT: Tree of Remembrance for Murder Victims.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
WHERE: Muskogee County Courthouse, 220 State St., first floor.
INFORMATION: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=6067913226571053&set=p.6067913226571053
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.