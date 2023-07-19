Triad

Pictured is the staff of Triad Healthcare along with the owners of the facility, family and friends.

 Submitted by Niki Sykora

Triad Complete Healthcare held a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 10 for the grand opening of its facility at 3013 Azalea Park Dr. Pictured is the staff of Triad Healthcare along with the owners of the facility, family and friends.

