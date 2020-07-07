Testimony began Tuesday in a civil rights lawsuit filed on behalf of the estate of a teenager who hanged himself in December 2016 while detained at Muskogee County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
Lawyers representing the estate of Billy Woods allege the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners violated the teen’s constitutional rights “by showing deliberate indifference” to the “substantial risk of suicide” that existed at the facility. Woods, who was 16 when detention center staff left him unattended in a cell at the facility, was considered at risk of suicide during intake, but it is alleged no preventative steps were taken to protect him.
The county, which owns the facility and administered the third-party contract for day-to-day facility operations and management, was named as a defendant because of the board’s oversight role. The county, lawyers for the estate allege, is “charged with implementing, maintaining and assisting in developing policies and custom” at the detention center and share a responsibility with those in charge of operations “to adequately train and supervise their employees and staff.”
Muskogee County Council of Youth Services, a nonprofit corporation that operated the facility 19 years before terminating its contract four months after Woods’ death, and four of its employees settled related claims in August for an undisclosed amount of money. Attempts to settle claims against the board of commissioners — those attempts included a one-day summary jury trial that reportedly concluded with a favorable result for the plaintiffs — have come up short.
After MCCOYS settled its claims in 2019, Daniel Smolen, a Tulsa lawyer who represents the Woods’ estate, said it is up to him and his team to “tell Billy’s story since he is not here to tell it himself.” He began to do that Tuesday by showing jurors a brief clip of videotaped images captured by surveillance cameras at the detention center.
Jurors’ attention appeared drawn simultaneously to images of Woods — his limp body suspended face down by bed linens wrapped around his neck and anchored to a handicap rail in his cell — and Smollen’s narrative. Some jurors leaned forward as they watched MCCOYS staffer Jerrod Lang walked through the cell door, saw Woods, and immediately left the room, went outside and “smoked a bunch of cigarettes.”
Smollen told jurors other detention center staffers on duty that night never attempted to render aid or “did anything to help that child.” He said witnesses will testify that staffers went to check on Lang, eventually called emergency dispatch services, and falsified records to conceal the fact they failed to follow policies that require cell checks every 15 minutes.
The Muskogee County Board of County Commissioners, Smollen said, have an obligation to ensure the facility was adequately staffed, and staffers were trained and supervised pursuant to policies and in accordance with state laws.
“Policies and procedures were ignored from the bottom all the way to the top,” Smollen said during his opening statement. “It doesn’t matter if you have them (policies and procedures), ... they have to be enforced.”
Andy Artus of Collins Zorn & Wagner, an Oklahoma City firm that represents the county’s insurer, said the county cannot be held liable for Woods’ death because neither MCCOYS nor its employees acted as agents of the board. He also said commissioners’ reliance on OJA inspection reports and the absence of inmate deaths during MCCOYS tenure the previous 19 years “is justified.”
“MCCOYS is not part of the county ..., (and) these were MCCOYS employees, not county employees,” Artus said, emphasizing the nonprofit’s role as third-party operator of the detention center and employer. “These commissioners are lay people who rely on the professionals to do their jobs and carry out their responsibilities.”
Patty Reece, who had worked as program coordinator at the facility since 1998, agreed with Smollen that an essential function of her job was to provide supervision of shift supervisors. Reece said a document that described her job and duties “adequately described” her position but cast blame on Joe Washington, a former superintendent, and others for alleged failures of detention center staffers to comply with policy and procedures.
Reece evaded questions throughout direct examination, requiring U.S. District Judge Ronald White to admonish her — upon more than one request — to answer the questions asked.
The former program coordinator gave the detention center staff the best ranking available with regard to training and orientation. She also said they were aware of the facility’s suicide policies “but chose to ignore” them the night Woods died and admitted up to half the facility’s staff failed to attend mandatory monthly meetings because “they had other jobs.”
When asked during cross-examination about the minutes of those mandatory meetings, Reece said those had been forwarded to the board of commissioners. After Artus circled back with questions about facility inspections conducted by OJA, Reece said she forwarded reports of those inspections and not her minutes of the meeting, prompting an audible sigh of relief from the direction where commissioners sat.
Artus, who commented about Smollen’s ability to “cherry-pick” facts from Reece’s minutes of the mandatory staff meetings, produced an eight-page document and testimony from Reece suggesting it would be impossible for detention center staff to be unaware of existing policies and procedures.
Reese said Washington’s comments during the staff meetings could be construed as verbal warnings. That was a way to address issues and concerns with staff.
District 2 Commissioner Stephen Wright said the trial could take a week or more to complete. It will continue at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma.
