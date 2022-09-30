Tribal colleges build storytelling capacity to increase visibility

DENVER — Tribal colleges and universities are at the forefront of educating and training Indigenous people for future jobs and leadership positions that serve Native communities. In addition, many have innovative curriculums and immersion strategies for cultural and language revitalization.
Cheryl Crazy Bull, president and CEO of the American Indian College Fund, a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to tribal college students and support for the institutions, says each of the 35 accredited TCUs serving Native communities holds countless stories of exceptional students, faculty, and programs that made significant contributions and impacts in tribal communities. But, due to limited funding and resources, most of those stories aren't heard at the local and regional levels.
“We work closely with college presidents and faculty who wish they could do more but are stretched thin across various programs, departments, and initiatives,” said Crazy Bull. “As federally funded institutions, TCUs are often limited in their ability to put resources toward increasing visibility through marketing and communications. Consequently, the TCUs miss opportunities to attract new students and build momentum toward their strategic goals.”
In response to the need for greater communications outreach at TCUs, the American Indian College Fund (the College Fund) initiated a one-year pilot project to build communications capacity and visibility for TCUs. In November 2021, the College Fund moved forward with the project and selected a limited number of TCUs to participate, including:
• College of the Muscogee Nation, Okmulgee, Okla.
• College of Menominee Nation, Keshena and Green Bay, Wis.
• Cankdeska Cikana Community College, Fort Totten, N.D.
The project provided these TCUs with outside consulting and support to build internal resources and the talents of existing staff using communications plans, templates, training, and implementing best practices to boost media coverage of the work they are doing.
Celebrating Tribal Colleges and Universities Through Storytelling
One of the more attractive features of the visibility project was the benefit of outside consultants to help identify and develop several stories for each TCU and pitch them to the media outlets in their service areas. When done correctly, great stories can reverberate across time and space to reach and influence target audiences.
The College of the Muscogee Nation looks to restore aspects of the Mvskoke culture and took the opportunity to announce its new certificate program in tribal leadership.
“We are extremely proud to bring a specialized curriculum centered on Native American cultural values to the forefront of academics,” said College of the Muscogee Nation President Dr. Monte Randall. “Having the story development support has been invaluable for us in raising awareness of our innovative programs. Also, the training provided us with critical guidance for developing our internal public relations capacity.”
The College of Menominee Nation took the opportunity to announce its 30th anniversary in conjunction with the tribe's 50th anniversary of restoring its status as a federally recognized tribe.
“We wanted to highlight the significance and relationship between the two anniversaries, which is our theme for 2023, Restoring Nations Through Education,” said College of Menominee Nation President Christopher Caldwell.
Finally, the release of a new book about traditional Dakota place names caught the interest of many media outlets.
“Mniwakan: Place Names and History of the Spirit Lake Dakota” is a tribute to the Spirit Lake Tribe's oral traditions and tribal history,” said Cankdeska Cikana Community College President Dr. Cynthia Lindquist. The College Fund will continue the project with a new cohort of TCUs in November.
Information about the American Indian College Fund: www.collegefund.org.
