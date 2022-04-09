Teams of contestants had to refresh their knowledge of trivial topics Friday when they competed in the 2022 Trivia Challenge at Muskogee Civic Center.
"We're trying to make a comeback," Chad Locke, said. "I believe the best my table's ever done was second to last, so we're going to try to do better than last."
It had been more than two years since the Education Foundation of Muskogee had hosted its previous Trivia Challenge, which raises funds for the Foundation's grant to Muskogee Public Schools teachers. Concern for COVID-19 had canceled the January 2021 challenge and postponed the 2022 one.
Participants gathered around tables for eight to deliberate on the correct answers to questions posed by emcee Jermaine Mondaine. Their answer sheets are reviewed by a panel of judges. Early categories on Friday involved answers beginning with M and trivia surrounding the Netflix entertainment streaming service.
Before Friday's event, Locke said one thing that might help his team this year is "we are further away from the bar this time."
"We always try to collect an eclectic group of individuals to have fun, and sometimes we have more fun at the table than paying attention to the questions," he said.
Tom Carment said the last time his team competed, they placed just behind the winner.
"Some of these people have been doubling down on Jeopardy," Carment said, referring to the TV quiz show. "And some are just really smart. My nephew here is just naturally smart."
Foundation President Tammy Howell said Friday's turnout was amazing.
"We have 450-plus people here tonight," she said. "It shows support for the school system and the students and the teachers."
Howell credited the large turnout to "a lot of promotion and effort from the schools and from our superintendent, and word of mouth."
"And people just love this event because it raises a lot of money for the schools," she said, recalling that previous challenges had raised about $30,000.
Challenge-goers bid on some 31 varieties of desserts prepared by Foundation board members. Items included cakes, cookies, doughnuts, pies and cupcakes.
"That's our biggest fundraiser of the evening right there," Howell said. "The board is required to provide two desserts and people bid on them all night long. Some of them are homemade, some of them are bought. We try to focus on local bakeries to promote their business, as well. And some of the members did their own baking, as well."
Attendees also bid on gift baskets prepared by each school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.