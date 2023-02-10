Truck driver injured in McIntosh County crash

A truck driver was injured Friday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40, 10 miles west of Checotah, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Rustamjan Mutalov, 47, of Brooklyn, New York, was admitted in good condition to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, the report states.
According to OHP, Mutalov was driving a 2022 Freightliner westbound at 5:30 a.m., when he drove off the right side of the road and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn onto its passenger side. The trooper attributed the cause of the crash to inattentive driving.
