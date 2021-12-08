An Arkansas man was killed when he drove off Interstate 40 in Muskogee County and crashed the truck he was driving, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Christopher Williams, 35, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 10:44 p.m. Tuesday, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened just east of mile marker 290 eastbound, approximately 3 miles south of Webbers Falls. Williams was driving a 2009 Freightliner truck eastbound when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the right side of the road. He re-entered the roadway, and the truck overturned onto its side, striking a guardrail. Williams was ejected an unknown distance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.