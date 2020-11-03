Some clouds. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 3, 2020 @ 9:45 pm
muskogeephoenix.com
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in Muskogee County, 50.31 percent to 48.08 percent, respectively. That is according to unofficial results from absentee mail and early voting.
age 52 of Tahlequah, OK. Sequoyah HS Custodian. Died November 2nd in Tulsa, OK. Services November 7th, 2020 at 10:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at Hungry Mountain Cemetery. Visitation November 6th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Robert F. Newton, 81, Owner, Smokehouse Bob's BBQ, left us Thursday. Private Family Service. Visitation, Wednesday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.