TSET Healthy Incentive Grants open soon to Oklahoma communities

OKLAHOMA CITY — Eligible cities and towns are invited to apply for TSET Healthy Incentive Grants starting Nov. 1. The application period will close at 4 p.m. Dec. 3.
“Where we live and how we live each day greatly impacts our health," said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. "Communities that take the lead to establish tobacco-free environments and remove barriers to healthy food and exercise provide residents with the tools needed for healthier lives. TSET is proud to offer incentive grants to support those communities working to improve the health of their residents.”
Policy requirements for TSET Healthy Incentive Grants focus on improving the health and quality of life for all Oklahomans by reducing risk factors for heart disease, stroke and cancer. To be eligible, communities must first adopt health policies and implement practices encouraging tobacco-free environments, access to healthy and nutritious foods and opportunities for physical activity.
To date, TSET has granted more the $4.7 million in incentive grants to communities throughout Oklahoma.
Grant funds may be used for a variety of projects that promote healthy and active living to include walking trails, farmers market venues, splash pads, basketball courts and outdoor physical equipment. Funds are limited. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as grants are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
TSET also offers incentive grants for schools. The TSET Healthy Incentive Grants for schools will open again Jan. 3.
For information and guidelines about the TSET Healthy Incentive Grants, visit tset.ok.gov/content/healthy-communities-incentive-grants or contact Laura Matlock, program manager, at lauram@tset.ok.gov.
