TTCU celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with free gas

TTCU Federal Credit Union staff surprised 27 Muskogee residents with a random act of kindness for St. Patrick’s Day by buying them a tank of gas at QuikTrip in Muskogee.
Local resident Bernetha Williams was one of the ones blessed with free gas.
“While we didn’t have any pots of gold to give out, this was one way we could make it someone’s lucky day,” said Kristi Jobe, TTCU business development partner. “We plan to do more events like this around town. You never know where we’ll pop up next!”
TTCU has been in the Muskogee community since 2008 and is a strong supporter of Muskogee-area schools, the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce and the local community.
TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma with 18 branches; six in Tulsa, two in Broken Arrow, one in Oklahoma City, Bixby, Claremore, Jenks, Miami, Muskogee, Owasso, Sapulpa, Sand Springs and Tahlequah. TTCU is federally insured by the NCUA.
