TTCU will hold the “Unleash the power of saving!” contest to make saving money fun for kids at the Muskogee branch in April.
In honor of National Credit Union Month, TTCU plans to give $100 to a randomly selected child under age 18 who has made two deposits totaling $25 or more in April at the Muskogee branch. The winner will be notified by May 31 and will receive a $100 deposit into their savings account.
The contest is designed to reward young savers and to give parents an opportunity to talk with their kids about the importance of saving money. Nearly 83 percent of kids ages 8-14 viewed their parents as the trusted source for information about money, more so than friends, other family members, teachers or social media, according to the T. Row Price 2022 Parents, Kids and Money Survey.
“It’s important for parents to teach children the value of money when they are young,” President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “Good saving habits will help them succeed financially as adults.”
