TTCU gives out free hot dogs at VAMC

TTCU Federal Credit Union staff surprised over 150 patients, their families and staff at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee with free hot dogs on Wednesday.
“I wanted to do something to bless our local veterans,” said Kristi Jobe, TTCU business development partner. “We brought out a local food truck, JJ’s Burgers & Dawgs, and TTCU bought lunch for everyone who dropped by. It was a fun surprise!”
TTCU has been in the Muskogee community since 2008 and is a strong supporter of Muskogee-area schools, the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce and the local community.
