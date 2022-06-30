TTCU honored by Forbes

TTCU Federal Credit Union was selected by Forbes as one of the "Best-In State" credit unions in Oklahoma.
“This ranking is a testament to the service we provide to our members every day,” TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “Thanks to our great rates and overall high financial performance, we’re able to help our members achieve their financial goals.”
Forbes identified its Best-In-State Credit Unions based on an independent survey of approximately 26,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate credit unions at which they currently have or previously had checking accounts. Credit unions were scored on overall member satisfaction, and in the following areas: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services, Customer Service, and Financial Advice.
Of the more than 5,000 credit unions nationwide, 171 unique credit unions made the Forbes' list methodology.
