As schools face challenges adjusting to distance learning, TTCU Federal Credit Union is providing FoolProof, an online financial literacy course, to students across Oklahoma, including 84 students in Muskogee Public Schools.
FoolProof covers topics such as taxes, budgeting, how to recognize a scam and more, and meets the financial literacy graduation requirement for high schoolers. TTCU provides the program free of charge to teachers and schools.
“While we’ve provided FoolProof to schools since 2011, it’s a perfect tool for the situation schools are currently facing,” said President and CEO Tim Lyons. “All materials are available online, and teachers can track students’ progress and see their scores on quizzes from anywhere. We’d love to see additional teachers sign up to take advantage of this free tool.”
TTCU partnered with FoolProof to help meet a need for teachers across the state. When the Passport to Financial Literacy Act passed, which required students to learn basic concepts for handling their finances before graduating, it was an unfunded mandate. TTCU stepped in to fill the gap. Currently, 4,595 students are enrolled statewide, and 105,650 students have taken the course since the program’s inception.
