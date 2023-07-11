For 23 years, TTCU Federal Credit Union’s Project School Supplies has supported the success of students, by providing essential tools needed to excel in the classroom. School supply donations can be dropped off July 10-Aug. 31 at TTCU’s Muskogee branch at 3801 W. Okmulgee Ave. and will be given to Muskogee Public Schools.
“At TTCU it’s important that we foster a family environment and look out for one another,” President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “This program is an excellent example of how we implement these values into our community-building efforts.”
According to The National Retail Federation, families with children in grades K-12 plan to spend an average of $864 on school supplies. TTCU, in partnership with Restore Hope Ministries and KTUL News Channel 8, offers the community an opportunity to assist families with these expenses. If you are unable to visit a branch location, an Amazon wish list is available.
With the support of 11 community partners, thousands of items will be collected and distributed back to families in need. Donations made at the Tulsa-area and Broken Arrow branches will go to Restore Hope Ministries. Other community partners include Bixby Outreach Center, DHS in Claremore, Teacher’s Toolbox in Miami, Muskogee Public Schools, Owasso Community Resources, Fostering Mayes County in Pryor, Charles Page Family Village in Sand Springs, Caring Community Friends in Sapulpa and Tahlequah Public Schools.
Find a list of TTCU locations at ttcu.com.
Find the Project School Supplies wish list at Amazon.com
TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma with twenty-one branches; six in Tulsa, three in Oklahoma City, two in Broken Arrow, one in Bixby, Claremore, Jenks, Miami, Muskogee, Owasso, Pryor, Sapulpa, Sand Springs and Tahlequah. Established in 1934, TTCU Federal Credit Union is a $2.6 billion credit union serving more than 145,000 members who are educationally affiliated, including students and their families as well as hundreds of Select Employee Groups in NE Oklahoma with a full complement of depository, lending and financial advisory services. TTCU is federally insured by the NCUA.
