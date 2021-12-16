TTCU surprises Muskogee Police Department with $1,500 in gifts for toy drive

TTCU Federal Credit Union surprised the Muskogee Police Department with $1,500 in gifts for their Camp Out for Kids toy drive.
“We’re so excited to share the holiday spirit with some Muskogee residents,” said Business Development Partner Kristi Jobe. “It was fun to do a shopping spree for the kids.”
TTCU has been in the Muskogee community since 2008 and is a strong supporter of Muskogee-area schools, the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce and the local community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.