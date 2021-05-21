TTCU surprises Muskogee residents with free lunch

 SUBMITTED

TTCU Federal Credit Union staff surprised 167 Muskogee area residents with free lunch at McDonalds on May 19. 

“This was one way we could make it someone’s lucky day,” said Kristi Jobe, TTCU business development partner. “It was a nice way to brighten up a rainy day.”

TTCU has been in the Muskogee community since 2008 and is a strong supporter of Muskogee-area schools, the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce and the local community. 

