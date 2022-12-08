Tucker appointed to bench

Muskogee City Attorney Roy Tucker received word Thursday that he will be the next special district judge for Muskogee County District Court. Tucker was selected by District Judges Timothy King and Bret Smith.
"I am honored to have been selected to serve as the next special judge for the Muskogee County District Court," Tucker said. "I'm truly humbled by the trust that Judge Smith and Judge King have placed in me."
Tucker started with the City of Muskogee as assistant city attorney on May 19, 2008, and was promoted to city attorney in December 2011.
"It has been a privilege to have served the City of Muskogee in my capacity as city attorney for the past 11 years," he said. "I have been blessed to work with so many great council members and mayors over my tenure, all of whom have served as mentors. I am excited for this new opportunity, which will allow me to expand my public service in our community.
Tucker will take his place on the bench Feb. 1. His last day as Muskogee city attorney is Jan. 20.
