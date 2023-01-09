Tucker reflects on 15-year tenure with city

Muskogee City Attorney Roy Tucker handed the reins to his successor on Monday after serving the municipality for 15 years in various capacities.
Tucker will continue his role as a public servant in February as special judge in Muskogee County. He will fill a post previously occupied by Orvil Loge, who was elected in November by Muskogee County voters to serve as associate district judge for Oklahoma’s 15th Judicial District.
“I've had a lot of wonderful experiences and worked with some incredible people, not only city staff but also the leadership of city councilors,” Tucker said about his tenure with the city of Muskogee. “I'm very excited — this will be a change of pace …, something new, a new challenge.”
Tucker was hired as an assistant city attorney in 2008 by the late Frank Medearis and continued in that capacity under his predecessor, John Vincent. He stepped in twice during his 15-year tenure to serve as interim city manager while continuing to carry out his regular duties as city attorney.
Tackling those challenges and others earned him recognition in 2016, when he was awarded the inaugural Roy Tucker Award of Excellence. The award is bestowed annually to a city employee whose public service reflects the values and work ethic demonstrated by its namesake.
Mayor Marlon Coleman described Tucker as someone “uniquely fitted to serve the city well beyond the office of city attorney.” The mayor credited Tucker’s leadership for the creation of “several key programs, projects and processes throughout the city.”
“Several of us fondly refer to him as Mr. Muskogee within the corridors of City Hall,” Coleman said. “Roy works diligently through every scenario to get us to yes, which can sometimes be a rare trait to find in municipal leadership.”
City Manager Mike Miller described Tucker as “a friend and a mentor to many” municipal employees. Miller said he will miss Tucker but is glad to see him continue “his service to our community as a judge” and looks “forward to working with him in the future.”
“His knowledge and expertise range well beyond his job description, and he has generously helped the city in countless ways,” Miller said. “He’s the kind of person that we won’t truly understand how much he did until he is gone, and unfortunately, that time is upon us.”
Tucker said it would be difficult to “single out one thing” as his greatest achievement during the past decade and a half. But the municipal program that gives him the greatest amount of pride “is the creation and continuation of the community service program.”
The program, administered by the city attorney’s office and funded by City of Muskogee Foundation, allows “individuals who come before the municipal court to work off their fines through community service.” Tucker said the program has proven to be beneficial for participants, the city and its residents for a decade.
“We finished our 10th year, and we have prepared the paperwork for an 11th year,” Tucker said about the efforts to secure future funding. “That was sent to the city manager, who will present it to city councilors in anticipation of the February deadline for letters of intent that will be sent to the foundation.”
Tucker said he would like to see his successor carry forward his idea for program that would provide mediation for feuding neighbors. He believes disputes among neighbors, which often end up in municipal court after complaints are filed, could be resolved by a mediator who could help diffuse any differences before they land in court.
Another program Tucker has discussed and would have liked to develop is a youth city council. He said a similar program implemented by the city of Broken Arrow, teaches students the importance of “municipal government and allows them to discuss issues that are contemporaneous with those our council faces.”
Tucker said he looks forward to tackling “new challenges” that lie ahead as a member of the judiciary. While the field of municipal law “is quite broad,” serving as judge will give him an opportunity to “look at the law from a different perspective.”
“This will be a new challenge, one that will be intellectually stimulating,” Tucker said. “I look forward to being able to work closely with more of our friends who work in county government and being able to make a difference in this new role.”
City councilors appointed Deputy City Attorney Katrina Bodenhamer to succeed Tucker, who hired her about 15 months ago as an assistant city attorney. Since then, Bodenhamer has served as interim planning director and was elevated to assistant city attorney after it was vacated by Matthew Beese.
Bodenhamer said she enjoys working for the city of Muskogee and looks forward to working with city councilors going forward. She said it will be difficult to clear the bar of excellence set by Tucker.
“Everyone knows he has shoes the size of a boat.” Bodenhamer said about Tucker. “I just hope I can fill those shoes.”
Tucker will take the oath as special judge during a formal ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3 in Courtroom 6 at the Muskogee County Courthouse.
