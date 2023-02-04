Ken Tucker said it's a position his son has always wanted.
On Friday, that wish came true as Roy Tucker was sworn in as Muskogee County special district judge at the Muskogee County Courthouse.
Tucker was selected by District Judges Timothy King and Bret Smith for the bench in December.
"I'm very proud of my child," the elder Tucker said. "It's what he wanted to be all his life."
The courtroom was standing-room only with well wishers from the city, county and state.
"He has been up here at this courthouse ever since he resigned as city attorney," Smith said. "I've been around this building 30 years, and I can't think of another person that's spent more time in preparation for their role than he has taken. That's also speaks to his dedication."
After receiving the oath from King, Tucker thanked everyone in attendance.
"I want each one of you to know you've had a positive impact on my life," he said. "Whether it is someone that has supported me, someone who has encouraged me or even if you just smiled at me in the elevator. You've had a positive impact."
Tucker began hearing cases on Monday and said he's still learning his new position.
"I've learned the courthouse is a very busy place," he said. "I knew that it would be. I have learned that I am in a wonderful position to help people with issues that they face and to do some justice."
Tucker was assistant city attorney for Muskogee from 2008-2011 before he became city attorney — a position he held until his accepting the position on the bench.
"When his father found out, he wanted to tell everyone," said Tucker's stepmother Kathy Tucker.
King said the selection of Tucker was an easy decision based on what he saw.
"Passion and the commitment to the people of Muskogee County," he said. "And the experience and commitment to the bar and the state. Part of the reason why he was late to his ceremony is that he was still conducting arraignments."
