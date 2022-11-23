Tulsa man dies in Cherokee County collision

A Tulsa man died following a collision on U.S. 62 in Cherokee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Ramon Briceldo Amado-Flores, 49, was pronounced dead at Northeastern Health Systems in Tahlequah at 11:17 a.m. Monday, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 10:18 a.m. about 2.3 miles west of Tahlequah. Amado-Flores was driving a 2008 Kia Optima, and Steven Hullinger, 45, of Tahlequah was driving a 2006 Peterbilt semi-truck. Hullinger was not injured. The cause of the collision was listed on the report as failure to yield, but the report did not say which driver failed to yield. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Amado-Flores was pinned for approximately 45 minutes. An investigation is ongoing, the report states.
