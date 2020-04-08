A Tulsa man was killed, and three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision 4 miles west of Coweta in Wagoner County on Wednesday morning, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Ronald Paul McAllister, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.
Jonathan Micah Howard, 60, of Ponca City; Daniel Anthony Tant, 37, of Tulsa and Sean Doyle Stewart, 40, of Fort Worth, Texas, were all admitted in critical condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states.
According to OHP, Howard was driving a 2009 Toyota Rav-4 westbound on 141st Street South, and drove left of center, colliding with a 1998 Chevrolet Venture driven by McAllister. Tant and Stewart were passengers in the vehicle Howard was driving. The report lists both Howard's condition at the time, the cause of the crash, and whether anyone was wearing seat belts as "under investigation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.