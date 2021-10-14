Tulsa VA Outpatient Clinic to hold hiring fair Oct. 20

The Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic, 8921 S. Mingo Road in Tulsa, will hold a hiring fair from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Main Lobby.
VA has openings at its new Tulsa Clinic in the following areas:
Business Office
Dental
Environmental Management
Equal Employment Opportunity
Logistics
Medical Administration
Nursing Service
Nutrition & Food
Pharmacy
Primary Care
Social Work
Some opportunities are also available at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee.
Bring a detailed and current resume and get an interview on the spot!
For assistance with completing a federal resume, please visit USAJOBS Help Center | What should I include in my federal resume?.
Applicants must also bring two valid forms of identification to the event such as driver’s license, social security card, voter ID, etc. A list of acceptable documents can be found at Form I-9 Acceptable Documents | USCIS.
To RSVP, applicants can call (918) 577-3600 or just drop by the hiring fair. Due to interviews, applicants will need to register in person by 7:30 p.m.
