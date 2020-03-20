A Tulsa woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 approximately 20 miles west of Checotah, states a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Felicia Roberts, 27, was stable when she was admitted to Hillcrest Hospital in Henryetta, the report states. Her condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 3:42 p.m. Thursday. Roberts was driving a 2006 Toyota 4-Runner eastbound on I-40 in the rain when, for an unknown reason, drove off the right side of the road, striking a tree. She was wearing a seat belt. The report states the cause of the crash as unsafe speed for conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.