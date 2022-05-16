A Tulsa woman was killed and two other people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on East Steely Hollow Road, 3 miles north of Tahlequah in Cherokee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Lara Sarett, 26, was taken to Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah where she was pronounced dead; Thomas Baty, 22, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he was treated and released; Alessa Gilbert, 21, also of Tulsa, was taken to Northeastern Health System where she were treated and released, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 10:25 a.m. Sunday about 1/10th of a mile west of North 525 Road. Baty was driving a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Gilbert and Sarett were his passengers. The cause of the collision is under investigation by OHP. All were wearing seat belts, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.