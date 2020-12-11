Two people were arrested in Haskell after stealing a vehicle with a 7-year-old child inside in Muskogee, according to Muskogee police reports.
Ryan Rolette, 34, of Muskogee, and Emily Hamner, 29, who is homeless, were apprehended by Haskell Police in Haskell in the vehicle, said Officer Lynn Hamlin of the Muskogee Police Department.
The child was dropped off a block from where the theft took place, the report states. The report does not state if the suspects knew the juvenile was in the vehicle.
The theft of the 2020 Chevrolet Trax happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday while the driver, Roxanna Horn, was inside HWY 69 Outlet, 715 S. 32nd St., according to the police report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.