Two bodies found in separate locations Monday morning

Muskogee police worked two scenes at the same time after bodies were found — one on the east side, and one on the west side of town.
Both bodies were discovered at around 7 a.m. Monday, said Officer Lynn Hamlin of the Muskogee Police Department.
The body of a male, believed to be homeless, was found behind Sadler Elementary School, 800 Altamont St. The body was in a wooded area behind a shipping container. Police said they did not see anything suspicious about the body. The man's body was taken to the medical examiner's office. His identity was not released.
No students were present at the school, because it is undergoing renovations and students were moved to another location at the beginning of the school year.
Another body was found behind a home at 1209 Gibson St. The 28-year-old man, whose name was not released, appeared to have taken his own life, Hamlin said. His body also has been taken to the medical examiner's office.
