A voluntary campaign finance reporting system adopted in 2010 by the Muskogee City Council appears to be failing voters who are interested in the source of their municipal candidates' financial support.
Only two of the 12 candidates who competed in the Feb. 11 elections filed post-election reports. While those reports appear to comport with the provisions of the 2010 ordinance with regard to contributions, the candidates were less clear about how they spent the money their campaigns took in.
Mayor Janey Cagle Boydston and Deputy Mayor Wayne Johnson are the candidates who filed post-election reports. The report filed by Boydston was her first and final report of the 2020 election cycle, while Johnson was the only candidate to disclose the identity of his donors who contributed $200 or more to his campaign before voters went to the polls.
Boydston reported campaign contributions totaling $8,520 in support of her bid for re-election — $5,700 of that came from donors who gave more than $200 to her re-election campaign. The incumbent's named contributors included former Mayor Bob Coburn and Ward I Councilor Evelyn Hibbs.
Coburn, a $250 donor, appointed Boydston as his deputy mayor, which afforded her an opportunity to serve the remainder of his term after he resigned to accept a state appointment. Boydston nominated Hibbs, a $400 donor, to represent Ward I until Feb. 11, when Hibbs was elected to serve the remaining two years of Boydston's four-year term.
Boydston identified 10 additional donors who contributed $200 or more to her re-election campaign —the amount of those contributions ranged from $250 to $1,000. Other named donors, listed in order of the amount given from low to high, include Joel Cousins, Dan Morris, Susan Randolph, Ken Meyer, Bob Locke, Jim Coburn, Linda Roberts, Bill Settle, Weldon Key and Ann Ong.
Johnson, who reported contributions totaling $3,150 before the Feb. 11 election, reported an additional $850 in his post-election report. Johnson's campaign for re-election received a $250 contribution from the Oklahoma Realtors Political Action Committee and another $600 in contributions from donors who gave less than $200, the threshold amount that triggers more detailed accounting.
The two-term councilor introduced a measure after the election to make reporting mandatory but was unable to garner support from any of his colleagues for the ordinance first proposed more than a decade ago. The measure, proposed then by former Mayor John Tyler Hammons, led to the adoption of the voluntary reporting system after it failed to pass in 2010.
"My concern is if somebody does volunteer and others don't it puts them at a disadvantage, and I think everybody should be on a fair playing field," Johnson said. "I was disappointed that it couldn't get a second so we could discuss it or say what they liked about it or might want to change — that was shocking to me ... because it wouldn't have played into this campaign."
Johnson said he addressed any concerns a donor might have about the public disclosure of his or her identity with them before a contribution was made. If it was a problem, the donor could contribute less than $200 and avoid disclosure. Johnson said only one of his supporters expressed any concerns about the issue.
With regard to expenditures, Boydston reported expenditures totaling $3,929.82 for printing and advertising. Boydston ended her campaign with a balance of $4,590.18 — she said there are restrictions on how that can be used, and to date she has made no decisions.
Johnson reported expenditures totaling $2,016.55 for the reporting period and $4,208.71 for the 2020 election cycle — campaign costs included printing, radio and television and general advertising. He ended his campaign with a negative balance of $208.71, which he zeroed out using personal funds.
