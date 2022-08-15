A Checotah man and boy were injured in a crash on Interstate 40 westbound approximately 18 miles west of Checotah in McIntosh County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
James Oliver, 44, was stable when he was admitted to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa, and a 12-year-old boy, whose name was not released, also was stable when admitted to Saint John. Their conditions were not available.
According to OHP, the crash happened at 1 p.m. Sunday. Oliver was driving a 2009 Toyota Yaris westbound. He drove off the right side of the road, then swerved left back into the roadway. He then lost control, and drove off the right side of the road again. He continued for approximately 23 feet before the vehicle rolled over onto its top. While on its top, the vehicle slide for another 48 feet before colliding with a tree. Oliver and his passenger were wearing seat belts, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.